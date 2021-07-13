Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 208,902 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,971,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,998. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

