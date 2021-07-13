Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 195.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,106 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 29,418 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $1,490,904.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,893,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,919 shares of company stock worth $41,245,008. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

