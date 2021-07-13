Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roku by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.