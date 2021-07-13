Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.