Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

