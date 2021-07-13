Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 15,066 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

