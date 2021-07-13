Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

