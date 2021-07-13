Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 611,873 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Intel worth $293,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

