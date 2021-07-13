NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.89 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

