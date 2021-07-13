Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $219,000 Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

