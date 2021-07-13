Credit Agricole S A Has $1.56 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 9,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,774. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.86. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

