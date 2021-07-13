Credit Agricole S A Purchases 2,982 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.70. 6,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,817. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

