Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 74,349 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 421.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $135,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,520.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,699. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,431.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4,898.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

