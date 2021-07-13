Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,990 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $179,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,965. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.