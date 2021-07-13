Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.00. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,023. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

