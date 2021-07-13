Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 53.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $101,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $28,438,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK remained flat at $$26.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.