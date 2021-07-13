Putnam Investments LLC Has $76.43 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $76,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.71. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,785. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $483.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.