XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Plans $2.50 Dividend

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

XBiotech stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

