Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,481. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.92 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

