Hemenway Trust Co LLC Invests $203,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.00. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

