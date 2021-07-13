Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 489,023 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 450.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 489,023 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 145,901 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,869,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after purchasing an additional 816,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,590. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.