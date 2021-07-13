Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $30.42 Million Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,116 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.83% of Addus HomeCare worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.