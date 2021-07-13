Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,237,229 Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,344. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

