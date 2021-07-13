Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HMSNF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

