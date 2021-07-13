Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HMSNF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

