200,000 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Acquired by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.31% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in At Home Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $70,057.20. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,888 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOME stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

