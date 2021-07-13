Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $341.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.18.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold 102,518 shares of company stock worth $33,564,831 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $172,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

