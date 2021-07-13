Simulations Plus (NYSE:SLP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NYSE:SLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $46.00. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 4,186 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,241,280.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NYSE:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.