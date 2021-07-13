Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) Trading 5.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.00. 1,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 601,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,500,000.00. Also, insider Srinivas Rao bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 708,166 shares of company stock worth $10,622,490.

About Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. focuses on operating as a holding company for ATAI Life Sciences AG that operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing various therapeutic candidates that are focused on multiple mental health disorders. The company's therapeutic candidates include PCN-101, a subcutaneous formulation of R-ketamine for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD); RL-007, a GABA/nicotinic modulator to treat cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; DMX-1002, an oral formulation of ibogaine for treating opioid use disorder (OUD); GRX-917, an oral formulation of a deuterated version of etifoxine for the generalized anxiety disorder treatment; and NN-101, a novel intranasal formulation of N-acetylcysteine to treat mild traumatic brain injuries.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atai Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atai Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.