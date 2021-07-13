Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,031.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LON:FRES traded up GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 810 ($10.58). The stock had a trading volume of 438,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,141. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 769.60 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,661.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

