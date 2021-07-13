Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 425 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 353.08.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

