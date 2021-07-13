Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/A traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,180 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

