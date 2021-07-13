Zacks Investment Research Lowers TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

TMST stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,431. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $622.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 634.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.