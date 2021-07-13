Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GUD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.36. 86,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,082. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.169675 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,757.12.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

