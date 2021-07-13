Netbox Coin Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $62,953.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00303786 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,381,921 coins and its circulating supply is 77,796,024 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.