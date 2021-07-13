Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $189,527.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

