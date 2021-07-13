Gnosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $180.49 or 0.00554360 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $271.57 million and $1.84 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

