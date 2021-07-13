Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,529. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,660 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

