Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

