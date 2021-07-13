DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of DISH Network worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.