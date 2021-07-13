Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 405,153 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 405,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

