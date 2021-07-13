Samlyn Capital LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,235,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $208,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 190.06 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 798,100 shares worth $89,182,704. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

