Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 164,656 Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,656 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Helix Acquisition worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Helix Acquisition by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

