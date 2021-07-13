Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $151.82

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.82.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MAA opened at $182.51 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $182.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

