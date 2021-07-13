Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NYSE:INTU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

INTU stock opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $508.63.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,161 shares of company stock valued at $73,050,560.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

