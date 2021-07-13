Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

