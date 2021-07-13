Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

SLP stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $906.56 million, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

