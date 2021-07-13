Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.
SLP stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $906.56 million, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
