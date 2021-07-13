Brokerages Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) PT at $31.50

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.98 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

