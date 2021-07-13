Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

