Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price at $17.20

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

VNDA stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

