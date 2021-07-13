Walleye Trading LLC Invests $343,000 in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fortress Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAX opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

